H.C. Wainwright Believes Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.92, close to its 52-week high of $22.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 63.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Cardiff Oncology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.33.

The company has a one-year high of $22.68 and a one-year low of $0.70. Currently, Cardiff Oncology has an average volume of 2.2M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRDF in relation to earlier this year.

Trovagene, Inc. is a clinical-stage, precision cancer medicine oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target cell division (mitosis), for the treatment of various cancers including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan on August 4, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.