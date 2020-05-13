H.C. Wainwright Believes Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.68, close to its 52-week high of $44.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 58.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Bioxcel Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.67, implying an 89.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.41 and a one-year low of $3.76. Currently, Bioxcel Therapeutics has an average volume of 723K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BTAI in relation to earlier this year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer. The company was founded by Vimal D. Mehta on March 29, 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.