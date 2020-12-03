H.C. Wainwright Believes Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) and a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.67, close to its 52-week high of $21.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 45.2% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $421.8M and has a P/E ratio of -12.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.96.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications. The company was founded by Gregory Winter, John Tite, and Christian Heinis in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.