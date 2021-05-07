H.C. Wainwright Believes Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.77, close to its 52-week high of $33.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 46.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Bicycle Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.80, representing a 31.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $33.20 and a one-year low of $13.32. Currently, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average volume of 155.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BCYC in relation to earlier this year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications. The company was founded by Gregory Winter, John Tite, and Christian Heinis in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.