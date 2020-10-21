H.C. Wainwright Believes Beam Global (BEEM) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Beam Global (BEEM), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.86, close to its 52-week high of $17.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 48.6% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Beam Global has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.67, implying a 65.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.79 and a one-year low of $3.90. Currently, Beam Global has an average volume of 271.4K.

Envision Solar International, Inc. engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.