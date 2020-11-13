H.C. Wainwright Believes Beam Global (BEEM) Still Has Room to Grow

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Beam Global (BEEM) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.60, close to its 52-week high of $20.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 47.7% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westport Fuel Systems, Ballard Power Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Beam Global has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.67.

Based on Beam Global’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.46 million and GAAP net loss of $834K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.64 million and had a GAAP net loss of $983.9K.

Envision Solar International, Inc. engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.