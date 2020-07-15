H.C. Wainwright Believes Auryn Resources (AUG) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Auryn Resources (AUG), with a price target of $2.60. The company’s shares opened today at $2.14, close to its 52-week high of $2.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 53.7% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Auryn Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.60.

The company has a one-year high of $2.40 and a one-year low of $0.71. Currently, Auryn Resources has an average volume of 458.1K.

Auryn Resources, Inc. is an exploration company. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The firm holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.