H.C. Wainwright Believes Auryn Resources (AUG) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Auryn Resources (AUG), with a price target of $2.80. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.39, close to its 52-week high of $2.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 66.6% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Auryn Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.71, implying an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

Based on Auryn Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.56 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.93 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AUG in relation to earlier this year.

Auryn Resources, Inc. is an exploration company. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The firm holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.