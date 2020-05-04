H.C. Wainwright Believes Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Won’t Stop Here

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.74, close to its 52-week high of $41.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 41.1% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Arcturus Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.60, implying a -29.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Arcturus Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.97 million and GAAP net loss of $10.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.58 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.01 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of RNA therapeutics for treatment. It focuses on liver and respiratory diseases. Its pipeline include LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More on ARCT: