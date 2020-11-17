H.C. Wainwright Believes Arcimoto (FUV) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Arcimoto (FUV), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.36, close to its 52-week high of $8.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 49.8% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westport Fuel Systems, Ballard Power Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arcimoto with a $9.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.89 and a one-year low of $0.97. Currently, Arcimoto has an average volume of 865.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FUV in relation to earlier this year.

Arcimoto, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of electric vehicles. It also involves in building products that catalyze the shift to a sustainable transportation system. The company was founded by Mark Frohnmayer on November 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, OR.