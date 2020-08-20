H.C. Wainwright Believes Arcimoto (FUV) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Arcimoto (FUV), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.78, close to its 52-week high of $8.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 48.1% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Arcimoto has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

Based on Arcimoto’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $616.8K and GAAP net loss of $3.59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2,645 and had a GAAP net loss of $3.07 million.

Arcimoto, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of electric vehicles. It also involves in building products that catalyze the shift to a sustainable transportation system. The company was founded by Mark Frohnmayer on November 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, OR.