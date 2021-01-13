H.C. Wainwright Believes Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Sean Lee CFA from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Alphatec Holdings (ATEC), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.73, close to its 52-week high of $14.97.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 50.2% and a 74.2% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ThermoGenesis Holdings, CASI Pharmaceuticals, and Gritstone Oncology.

Alphatec Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, which is a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 30, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Based on Alphatec Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $41.16 million and GAAP net loss of $15.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.2 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.57 million.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings. The company was founded on March 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.