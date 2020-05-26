H.C. Wainwright Believes Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.89, close to its 52-week high of $9.10.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 55.5% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aeglea Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.50.

The company has a one-year high of $9.10 and a one-year low of $3.50. Currently, Aeglea Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 169.8K.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency. The company was founded by George Georgiou and David G. Lowe in December 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.