H.C. Wainwright Believes Adocia (ADOCY) Won’t Stop Here

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Adocia (ADOCY) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.10, close to its 52-week high of $13.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 55.0% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adocia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Adocia’s market cap is currently $91.61M and has a P/E ratio of -4.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.99.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It specializes in the development of formulations of already approved therapeutic proteins. The firm has developed Biochaperone proprietary technological platform to enhance the effectiveness of therapeutic proteins. The company’s product pipeline includes biochaprone lispro, biochaparone combo, biochaparone human glucagon etc. Its patent portfolio mainly consists of chronic wound healing, insulin therapy, and monoclonal antibodies.