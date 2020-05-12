H.C. Wainwright Believes Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Won’t Stop Here

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) today and set a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $105.88, close to its 52-week high of $107.67.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 55.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Acceleron Pharma with a $111.89 average price target, which is a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $107.67 and a one-year low of $37.01. Currently, Acceleron Pharma has an average volume of 529.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded by John L. Knopf and Thomas P. Maniatis in June 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More on XLRN: