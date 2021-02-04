H.C. Wainwright Believes Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN), with a price target of $168.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $126.49, close to its 52-week high of $136.25.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 58.7% and a 63.2% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Acceleron Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $142.63, a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $153.00 price target.

Based on Acceleron Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $22.56 million and GAAP net loss of $39.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.21 million and had a GAAP net loss of $45.37 million.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded by John L. Knopf and Thomas P. Maniatis in June 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.