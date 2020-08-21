H.C. Wainwright Believes AB Science SA (ABSCF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on AB Science SA (ABSCF), with a price target of EUR13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.30, close to its 52-week high of $11.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 37.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

AB Science SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.42.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.00 and a one-year low of $4.19. Currently, AB Science SA has an average volume of 554.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AB Science SA engages in the research, development, and sales of protein kinase inhibitor drugs. It develops pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer, neurological, and inflammatory diseases. The firm also engages in the field of veterinary medicine. The company was founded by Alain Moussy and Jean-Pierre Kinet on July 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Paris, France.