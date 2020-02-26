GW Pharma (GWPH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and H.C. Wainwright gave GW Pharma (NASDAQ: GWPH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Cowen & Co. Analyst Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating on GW Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 49.3% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GW Pharma with a $201.57 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $196.00 and a one-year low of $95.71. Currently, GW Pharma has an average volume of 558.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GWPH in relation to earlier this year.

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It offers its lead cannabinoid product, Epidiolex oral solution CV, a pharmaceutical formulation of cannabidiol (CBD) focusing on the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex.

