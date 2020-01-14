GW Pharma (GWPH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Cantor Fitzgerald gave GW Pharma (NASDAQ: GWPH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from J.P. Morgan. Analyst Cory Kasimov assigned a Buy rating to GW Pharma yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 47.0% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

GW Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $202.00, which is an 82.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Based on GW Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.67 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $68.95 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GWPH in relation to earlier this year.

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It offers its lead cannabinoid product, Epidiolex oral solution CV, a pharmaceutical formulation of cannabidiol (CBD) focusing on the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex.