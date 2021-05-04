GW Pharma (GWPH) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on GW Pharma (GWPH). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $219.33, close to its 52-week high of $219.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 49.3% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GW Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $220.00.

The company has a one-year high of $219.57 and a one-year low of $87.07. Currently, GW Pharma has an average volume of 1.03M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 97 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GWPH in relation to earlier this year.

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It offers its cannabinoid product, Epidiolex oral solution CV, a pharmaceutical formulation of cannabidiol (CBD) focusing on the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex. The company was founded by Geoffrey William Guy and Brian Whittle in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.