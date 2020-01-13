GW Pharma (GWPH) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Phil Nadeau from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on GW Pharma (GWPH), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 53.6% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

GW Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $200.64.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $196.00 and a one-year low of $95.71. Currently, GW Pharma has an average volume of 656.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GWPH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It offers its lead cannabinoid product, Epidiolex oral solution CV, a pharmaceutical formulation of cannabidiol (CBD) focusing on the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex.