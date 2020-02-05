Guidewire (GWRE) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Guidewire (GWRE) and a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.63, close to its 52-week high of $123.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 69.9% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Sapiens International, and Euronet Worldwide.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Guidewire with a $120.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Guidewire’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.99 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $756K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GWRE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Guidewire Software, Inc. engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, Add-on Modules, and InsuranceNow.