Guidewire (GWRE) Gets a Hold Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Kenneth Wong maintained a Hold rating on Guidewire (GWRE) on June 2. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $101.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 68.3% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Altair Engineering, and Veeva Systems.

Guidewire has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.33, which is a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Guidewire’s market cap is currently $8.49B and has a P/E ratio of -407.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.42.

Guidewire Software, Inc. engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, Add-on Modules, and InsuranceNow. The company was founded by Marcus S. Ryu on September 20, 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

