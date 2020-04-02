Guggenheim Thinks Fox’s Stock is Going to Recover

Fox (FOXA) received a Buy rating from Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.23, close to its 52-week low of $19.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Morris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 46.8% success rate. Morris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMC Networks, MSG Networks, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fox is a Hold with an average price target of $37.33, which is a 66.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fox’s market cap is currently $13.56B and has a P/E ratio of 8.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.24.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News, FOX Business, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, FOX Network and FOX Television Stations. It empowers a diverse range of creators to imagine and develops culturally significant content, while building an organization that thrives on creative ideas, operational expertise and strategic thinking. The company was founded on May 3, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.