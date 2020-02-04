Guggenheim Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Ralph Lauren (RL)

In a report released today, Robert Drbul from Guggenheim maintained a Hold rating on Ralph Lauren (RL). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $124.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 66.2% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ralph Lauren is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.27, which is a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ralph Lauren’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $182 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $120 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 96 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia.