Guggenheim Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Ross Stores (ROST)

Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Buy rating on Ross Stores (ROST) on March 3 and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 61.9% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ross Stores with a $123.93 average price target, a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Ross Stores’ market cap is currently $39.32B and has a P/E ratio of 23.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.02.

Ross Stores, Inc. engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.