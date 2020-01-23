Guggenheim Sticks to Its Buy Rating for VF (VFC)

In a report released today, Robert Drbul from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on VF (VFC), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 68.4% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

VF has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.40, a 23.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $100.25 and a one-year low of $76.77. Currently, VF has an average volume of 2.2M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VFC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Steven Rendle, the COB, Pres & CEO of VFC sold 241,883 shares for a total of $22,048,764.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work and Jeans. The Outdoor segment refers to outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.