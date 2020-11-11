Guggenheim Remains a Hold on BorgWarner (BWA)

Guggenheim analyst Ali Faghri maintained a Hold rating on BorgWarner (BWA) on October 15. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Faghri is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 71.7% success rate. Faghri covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Lithia Motors, and AutoNation.

BorgWarner has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.10, implying a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, Goldman Sachs also resumed coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Based on BorgWarner’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.53 billion and net profit of $111 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.49 billion and had a net profit of $194 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BWA in relation to earlier this year.

BorgWarner, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance. The Drivetrain segment focuses in the products that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and enhance performance in combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.