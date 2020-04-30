Guggenheim Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Facebook (FB)

Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris maintained a Buy rating on Facebook (FB) today and set a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $202.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Morris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 52.7% success rate. Morris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMC Networks, MSG Networks, and Walt Disney.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $234.52, a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, MKM Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Facebook’s market cap is currently $553.6B and has a P/E ratio of 28.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.40.

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online. The firm’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

