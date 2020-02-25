Guggenheim Keeps Their Hold Rating on Macy’s (M)

In a report released today, Robert Drbul from Guggenheim maintained a Hold rating on Macy’s (M). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.65, close to its 52-week low of $14.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 64.2% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

Macy’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $16.63.

Based on Macy’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.36 billion and net profit of $2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.7 billion and had a net profit of $740 million.

Macy’s, Inc. engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. Its brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

