Guggenheim Keeps Their Hold Rating on L Brands (LB)

In a report released today, Robert Drbul from Guggenheim maintained a Hold rating on L Brands (LB). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 60.6% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for L Brands with a $27.62 average price target, representing a 22.9% upside. In a report issued on February 20, Odeon Capital Group LLC also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $28.00 price target.

Based on L Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $192 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $540 million.

L Brands, Inc. engages in the retail business. It is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. It operates its business through the following segments: Victorias Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International.