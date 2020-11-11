Guggenheim Keeps a Hold Rating on Veoneer (VNE)

Guggenheim analyst Ali Faghri maintained a Hold rating on Veoneer (VNE) on October 15. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.28, close to its 52-week low of $5.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Faghri is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 71.7% success rate. Faghri covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Lithia Motors, and AutoNation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Veoneer with a $15.25 average price target, implying a -12.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $100.00 and a one-year low of $5.25. Currently, Veoneer has an average volume of 598.1K.

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area. Its products include advanced driver assistance systems and highly automated driving solutions with focus on autonomous driving. The company was founded on April 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

