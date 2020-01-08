Guggenheim Keeps a Hold Rating on Macy’s (M)

Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Hold rating on Macy’s (M) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 69.5% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Macy’s with a $14.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.99 and a one-year low of $14.11. Currently, Macy’s has an average volume of 15.97M.

Macy’s, Inc. engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. Its brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.