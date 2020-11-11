Guggenheim Keeps a Hold Rating on Aptiv (APTV)

In a report issued on October 15, Ali Faghri from Guggenheim maintained a Hold rating on Aptiv (APTV). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $108.84, close to its 52-week high of $114.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Faghri is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 71.7% success rate. Faghri covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Lithia Motors, and AutoNation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptiv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $114.64, representing a 7.0% upside. In a report issued on November 2, Benchmark Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Aptiv’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.67 billion and net profit of $299 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.56 billion and had a net profit of $246 million.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment covers component and systems integration in connectivity and security solutions, as well as advanced software development and autonomous driving technologies. The Eliminations and Other segment comprises of elimination of inter-segment transactions, other expenses, and income of a non-operating or strategic nature. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.