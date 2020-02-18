Guggenheim Keeps a Buy Rating on Walmart (WMT)

In a report released today, Robert Drbul from Guggenheim reiterated a Buy rating on Walmart (WMT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 66.9% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Walmart is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.50, which is a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $132.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $125.38 and a one-year low of $95.00. Currently, Walmart has an average volume of 4.97M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 203 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WMT in relation to earlier this year.

