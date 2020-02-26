Guggenheim Keeps a Buy Rating on Revolve Group (RVLV)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Drbul from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on Revolve Group (RVLV), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.31, close to its 52-week low of $14.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 64.2% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Revolve Group with a $23.67 average price target, a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on Revolve Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $9.56 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $7.7 million.

Revolve Group, Inc. engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millenial consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. The Forward segment provides luxury products.