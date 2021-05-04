Guggenheim Issues a Buy Rating on HubSpot (HUBS)

Howard Kim- May 4, 2021, 10:15 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Wong from Guggenheim assigned a Buy rating to HubSpot (HUBS). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $494.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 69.6% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Altair Engineering, and Veeva Systems.

HubSpot has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $568.88, an 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $650.00 price target.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

