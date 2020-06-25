Guggenheim Believes Petiq (PETQ) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, David Westenberg from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on Petiq (PETQ), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.60, close to its 52-week high of $36.33.

Westenberg has an average return of 24.2% when recommending Petiq.

According to TipRanks.com, Westenberg is ranked #984 out of 6704 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Petiq is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a one-year high of $36.33 and a one-year low of $15.83. Currently, Petiq has an average volume of 431.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PETQ in relation to earlier this year.

PetIQ, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segments produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel. The Services segment represents all veterinary services, and related product sales provided by the firm directly to consumers. Its brands include Advecta, Betsy Farms, Delightibles, Tex Ranch, Mimis Market, and PetLock. The company was founded by McCord Christensen in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, ID.