Guggenheim Believes Intuit (INTU) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on May 13, Kenneth Wong from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on Intuit (INTU). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $433.43, close to its 52-week high of $441.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 64.6% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Altair Engineering, and Veeva Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intuit with a $469.56 average price target, implying a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $441.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Intuit’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.58 billion and net profit of $20 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.7 billion and had a net profit of $240 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Incorporated in 1983, California-based Intuit, Inc., a software company, provides financial management solutions and compliance products and services for small businesses, accountants, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed Group; Consumer Group; ProConnect Group and Credit Karma.