Guess (GES) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Buy rating on Guess (GES) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.6% and a 30.5% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Guess with a $15.33 average price target.

Based on Guess’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $842 million and net profit of $79.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $837 million and had a net profit of $23.23 million.

Guess?, Inc. engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The Americas Retail segment includes the Company’s retail and e-Commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America. The Americas Wholesale segment consists of the Company’s wholesale operations in the Americas. The Europe segment comprises the Company’s retail, e-commerce and wholesale operations in Europe and the Middle East. The Asia segment refers to the Company’s retail, e-commerce and wholesale operations in Asia and the Pacific. The Licensing segment includes the worldwide licensing operations of the Company. The company was founded by Paul Marciano and Maurice Marciano in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.