Guess (GES) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on Guess (GES) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.58, close to its 52-week high of $23.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 47.1% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and G-III Apparel Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Guess with a $24.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.28 and a one-year low of $13.34. Currently, Guess has an average volume of 1.21M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GES in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Guess?, Inc. engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.