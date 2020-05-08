Guardant Health (GH) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda reiterated a Buy rating on Guardant Health (GH) today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 63.6% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Exact Sciences, and NeoGenomics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Guardant Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $117.00, which is a 42.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Based on Guardant Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $62.9 million and GAAP net loss of $22.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.87 million and had a GAAP net loss of $25.27 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GH in relation to earlier this year.

Guardant Health, Inc. is a precision oncology company, which engages in provision of precision oncology testing and development services. It focuses performing blood tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics to conquer cancer. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy and AmirAli H. Talasaz in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.