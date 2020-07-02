Guardant Health (GH) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Max Masucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Guardant Health (GH). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $83.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 55.7% and a 85.3% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Castle Biosciences, and Exact Sciences.

Guardant Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.33.

Based on Guardant Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $67.51 million and GAAP net loss of $31.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $36.66 million and had a GAAP net loss of $21.35 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 111 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GH in relation to earlier this year.

Guardant Health, Inc. is a precision oncology company, which engages in provision of precision oncology testing and development services. It focuses performing blood tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics to conquer cancer. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy and AmirAli H. Talasaz in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.