Guardant Health (GH) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Guardant Health (GH), with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $147.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Savant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 71.4% success rate. Savant covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Pacific Biosciences, and NanoString Tech.

Guardant Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $180.00, a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $181.07 and a one-year low of $55.90. Currently, Guardant Health has an average volume of 1.06M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GH in relation to earlier this year.

Guardant Health, Inc. is a precision oncology company, which engages in provision of precision oncology testing and development services. It focuses performing blood tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics to conquer cancer. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy and AmirAli H. Talasaz in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.