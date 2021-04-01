Guardant Health (GH) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Buy rating on Guardant Health (GH) on March 29. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $152.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 69.1% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, AbCellera Biologics, and Castle Biosciences.

Guardant Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $185.83.

The company has a one-year high of $181.07 and a one-year low of $59.15. Currently, Guardant Health has an average volume of 1.1M.

Guardant Health, Inc. is a precision oncology company, which engages in provision of precision oncology testing and development services. It focuses performing blood tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics to conquer cancer. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy and AmirAli H. Talasaz in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.