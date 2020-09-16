GTT Communications (GTT) Gets a Sell Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on GTT Communications (GTT). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.66, close to its 52-week low of $3.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 58.8% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GDS Holdings, Verizon, and Switch.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for GTT Communications.

Based on GTT Communications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $425 million and GAAP net loss of $83.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $450 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.3 million.

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.