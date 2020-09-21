GTT Communications (GTT) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Hold rating on GTT Communications (GTT) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 72.4% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Boingo Wireless, and Vonage Holdings.

GTT Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell.

The company has a one-year high of $15.77 and a one-year low of $3.94. Currently, GTT Communications has an average volume of 469.9K.

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.