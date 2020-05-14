GSI Technology (GSIT) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Hold rating to GSI Technology (GSIT) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 49.7% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The the analyst consensus on GSI Technology is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $9.00 and a one-year low of $4.75. Currently, GSI Technology has an average volume of 54.33K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GSIT in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Lee-Lean Shu, the Pres., CEO & COB of GSIT bought 100,000 shares for a total of $600,000.

GSI Technology, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment. It also offers services to the ongoing needs of the military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive and medical markets for SRAMs .The company was founded by Lee-Lean Shu and Robert Yau in March 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.