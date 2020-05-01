Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) Receives a Sell from Barclays

Barclays analyst Gilberto Garcia maintained a Sell rating on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.35, close to its 52-week low of $4.66.

Garcia has an average return of 5.3% when recommending Grupo Televisa, S.A.B..

According to TipRanks.com, Garcia is ranked #5679 out of 6540 analysts.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28 billion and net profit of $2.51 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.74 billion and had a net profit of $56.47 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system. The Cable segment offers video, high-speed data and voice services to residential and commercial customers, including small- and medium-sized businesses and hotels; and provides telecommunications services, including voice, data, and managed services, to domestic and international carriers and to enterprise, corporate, and government customers. The Other Businesses segment comprises of publishing, gaming, soccer, radio, feature-film distribution, and publishing distribution activities. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.