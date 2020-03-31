Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Barclays

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) received a Hold rating from Barclays analyst Pablo Monsivais today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.87, close to its 52-week low of $44.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Monsivais has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -43.4% and a 12.5% success rate. Monsivais covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, and Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico is a Hold with an average price target of $62.00, representing a 10.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $62.00 price target.

Based on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.57 billion and net profit of $1.43 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.53 billion and had a net profit of $1.32 billion.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.